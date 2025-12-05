Danish firm Sparrow Quantum raises €27.5 million in Series A

Danish company Sparrow Quantum has completed its Series A round totaling EUR 27.5 million, another step toward making quantum technology accessible for industrial applications, the company said.

Latest investors include Denmark-based North Ventures, Scale Capital, and Jacob Jakobsen Gruppen ApS, as well as LIFTT EuroInvest, the investment vehicle created by the European Investment Bank and LIFTT, the Italian Venture Capital which is already on the cap-table.

“We are in the midst of a global technological paradigm shift, where quantum physics moves from theory to reality,” says Kurt Stokbro, CEO of Sparrow Quantum. “With this investment, we can realize our vision of delivering the world’s most reliable quantum chips to the companies and research environments building next-generation quantum systems. This is a milestone for us as a company and for the entire European quantum ecosystem.”

The company’s core product, Sparrow Core, is already in use by several technology companies in Europe. The technology is a key element in photonic quantum systems, which operate at normal room temperature and are less sensitive to noise than other quantum platforms. This makes the technology more robust and scalable, bringing quantum technology closer to commercial application, the press release said.

Sparrow Quantum now plans to expand its development capacity, scale up production, and continue work on the next generation of quantum chips.