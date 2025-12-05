A blast from the past – the Commodore is back

Three decades after the company disappeared from the market, the brand has been revived under Commodore International Corporation, which now holds all 47 surviving trademarks and intellectual property connected to the original company.

Founded in 1958 by Jack Tramiel, Commodore built its legacy on a mission to create “computers for the masses, not the classes.” That philosophy shaped a product line that helped define the 1980s home computing era.

The Commodore 64, launched in 1982, became the best-selling desktop computer of all time. It was followed by systems including the Commodore 128, the Plus/4, and the Amiga series. Each of these helped define their era and resonated with millions.

The new Commodore leans heavily into that heritage. In its public messaging, Commodore argues that modern devices have drifted away from user empowerment and towards distraction.

The company calls itself “the digital detox brand,” positioning its reboot as a course correction rather than a nostalgia trip. Its new mission emphasises retro values, digital minimalism and technology designed to encourage creativity and human connection.

At the centre of the comeback is the Commodore 64 Ultimate, the first official C64 released in more than 30 years. Priced at USD 299.99, the system is built around an FPGA recreation of the original motherboard, allowing it to run more than 10,000 classic games while remaining compatible with vintage cartridges, CRT displays, cassette decks and disk drives.

The machine features several modern updates, including expanded memory, a 48 MHz turbo mode, support for multiple SID sound chips, HDMI output, Wi-Fi game transfer, and USB connectivity. It ships with a cassette-style USB drive loaded with more than 100 games. Production of the system is already underway.