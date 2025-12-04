IMI sells stake in VIA Optronics in strategic divestment

The divestment is part of IMI’s broader portfolio realignment strategy, aimed at sharpening the company’s focus on its core automotive and industrial EMS businesses. IMI said the sale will allow it to optimise its global footprint, concentrating capital and management resources on high-growth, high-profitability markets.

Under the new management-led ownership structure, VIA Optronics is expected to gain increased strategic flexibility, enabling it to pursue partnerships aligned with long-term growth and profitability objectives. IMI noted that VIA’s leadership team is positioned to drive future innovation and respond to market-specific challenges.