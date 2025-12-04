Global semiconductor market tops $200 billion in Q3 2025

This represents a 15.8% increase from Q2 2025, the strongest quarter-to-quarter growth since 19.9% in Q2 2009, and a 25.1% increase compared with Q3 2024, the highest year-on-year growth since 28.3% in Q4 2021.

Nvidia retained its position as the world’s largest semiconductor supplier, generating USD 57.0 billion in revenue, according to Semiconductor Intelligence. South Korean memory manufacturers Samsung and SK Hynix followed with USD 23.9 billion and USD 17.6 billion, respectively. Memory companies posted robust quarter-to-quarter growth, including Kioxia up 31%, Micron Technology up 22%, Sandisk up 21%, Samsung up 19%, and SK Hynix up 10%.

Among non-memory companies, the strongest quarterly growth was reported by Sony Imaging (51%), Nvidia (22%), AMD (20%), Broadcom (16%) and STMicroelectronics (15%). MediaTek was the only major company to report a decline in Q3 2025 revenue, down 5.5%.

Guidance for Q4 2025 is mixed. Of the fourteen companies providing forecasts, nine expect revenue increases ranging from 14% at Nvidia to 1.4% at Renesas Electronics, while five anticipate declines, including Onsemi (-1.3%) and Sony Imaging (-9.2%).

AI continues to be the primary growth driver for the semiconductor market. Memory companies cited AI memory for data centres as their strongest growth area, while Nvidia and AMD attributed the majority of their revenue growth to AI. Qualcomm and MediaTek reported growth in mobile handset segments, while the automotive sector remained largely flat.

For the first three quarters of 2025, the global semiconductor market is up 21.2% compared with the same period in 2024. Nvidia alone saw revenues rise 62% year-on-year, while major memory suppliers recorded 21% growth.

Earlier concerns over potential US tariffs under the Trump administration had raised questions about market performance, but the final tariffs were less severe than expected and largely exempted semiconductors and electronic products.

Semiconductor Intelligence forecasts full-year 2025 growth between 14% and 22%, while preliminary projections for 2026 suggest growth in the 12%–18% range, reflecting economic uncertainty and a possible moderation in AI-driven demand.