D-Wave announces formation of US government business unit

D-Wave Quantum has announced that it has formed a new business unit dedicated to driving the adoption of its quantum computing products and services with the US government. Led by government and public sector business executive Jack Sears Jr., the newly formed unit will support D-Wave’s enterprise-wide US government-related initiatives, according to a media release.

“The call to use quantum technologies to address our nation’s interests is increasing, as the US government faces complex challenges that require more powerful and agile problem-solving resources to protect our nation,” said Dr. Alan Baratz, CEO of D-Wave. “By formalizing a US government-focused business unit under Jack’s leadership, we aim to facilitate the rapid development of quantum applications that address national security, defense, and infrastructure challenges.”

In support of the company’s government business, D-Wave recently announced that its Advantage2 quantum computer is now operational at the Alabama headquarters of Davidson Technologies.

“D-Wave is uniquely positioned to address many of the challenges facing our government,” said Jack Sears, who is heading the new unit. “With D-Wave’s quantum technology capable of solving real-world problems today and a quantum computing system operational in Alabama that is expected to eventually handle sensitive applications, now is the time to aggressively push quantum adoption in service of national security and defense.”

Sears has held senior government-focused leadership roles, including chief growth officer at Precise Systems, a professional services company supporting US Department of Defense programs, where he oversaw all business development, capture, and proposal functions, the media release said.