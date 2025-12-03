Skycore Semiconductors raises €5 million in seed funding

Skycore Semiconductors, a Denmark-based fabless chip company, has raised EUR 5 million in seed funding to accelerate the development of Power Integrated Circuit (IC) technology for powering AI data centers.

The round was led by Amadeus APEX Technology Fund (APEX Ventures), with participation from First Momentum Ventures, Mätch VC, and Balnord, Skycore said in a post on LinkedIn.

This investment will be used for growing the team, product development, manufacturing, and to accelerate the company’s journey towards large-scale market deployment, it said.

“Skycore is solving the power bottleneck that’s limiting AI’s explosive growth,” said Ion Hauer, Principal at APEX Ventures, according to a media release. “Its Power IC technology isn’t just an incremental improvement — it’s a paradigm shift for 800V data center architectures and beyond. We’re thrilled to back a team that will define how the world powers AI infrastructure.”