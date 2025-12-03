Skycore Semiconductors raises €5 million in seed funding
The funding will accelerate team expansion, product development, manufacturing capabilities, patent portfolio growth, and co-development projects with strategic partners in the rapidly growing AI infrastructure market.
Skycore Semiconductors, a Denmark-based fabless chip company, has raised EUR 5 million in seed funding to accelerate the development of Power Integrated Circuit (IC) technology for powering AI data centers.
The round was led by Amadeus APEX Technology Fund (APEX Ventures), with participation from First Momentum Ventures, Mätch VC, and Balnord, Skycore said in a post on LinkedIn.
This investment will be used for growing the team, product development, manufacturing, and to accelerate the company’s journey towards large-scale market deployment, it said.
“Skycore is solving the power bottleneck that’s limiting AI’s explosive growth,” said Ion Hauer, Principal at APEX Ventures, according to a media release. “Its Power IC technology isn’t just an incremental improvement — it’s a paradigm shift for 800V data center architectures and beyond. We’re thrilled to back a team that will define how the world powers AI infrastructure.”
“Our Power IC technology platform delivers power solutions with extreme power density and efficiency in flat, compact form factors, all essential to enable HVDC architectures. We design our solutions to be inherently scalable, to meet the evolving demands of future power architectures,” said Pere Llimós Muntal, CEO and Co-founder of Skycore Semiconductors. “This funding enables us to accelerate our market entry from validated silicon to market-ready products, positioning Skycore as a key enabler of next-generation data center power delivery.”