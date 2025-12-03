Report: Foxconn subsidiary plans to expand production in Vietnam

Foxconn subsidiary Fushan Technology is planning to expand production in Vietnam to make electronic items such as Xbox gaming devices, according to a report by Reuters.

The news agency cited a document sent to Bac Ninh province’s environmental department.

The company also plans to increase its phone manufacturing capacity by 30 million units to a total of 140 million units annually, and produce charging devices for smart rings, the document says.

Fushan’s factory can also produce up to 100,000 drones per year.

Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn, a supplier to major tech firms like Apple and Microsoft, has invested over USD 3.2 billion in Vietnam as of 2024, the Reuters report said.