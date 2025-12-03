Octillion achieves solar-powered manufacturing at India facility

Octillion has announced the successful completion of a facility-wide conversion to solar energy at one of its three battery system manufacturing factories in India. This achievement furthers Octillion’s commitment to the full life cycle of its electric vehicle (EV) battery systems, establishing a factory that now operates on 100% carbon-free power, the company said in a press release.

Headquartered in Richmond, California, Octillion is a supplier of advanced high-density energy storage systems focused on the electrification of passenger cars, trucks and buses.

“India’s electric vehicle market is accelerating rapidly, and we’re committed to ensuring this growth is truly sustainable,” said Paul Beach, Global President of Octillion. “By converting our manufacturing to solar power, we’re closing the loop — producing the clean energy storage solutions of tomorrow, using clean energy today. This is just the beginning of our journey toward our goal of carbon-neutral operations across all our India facilities by 2027.”

This facility marks the first of Octillion’s factories to achieve full conversion to 100% solar energy. The factory generates 3 GWh of total annual battery capacity for India’s fast-growing electric vehicle market. Its new rooftop solar installation will provide approximately 545 MWh of dedicated clean energy annually, fully covering the facility’s entire power requirements, the press release said.

Inaugurated in June 2023, the Pune facility began its solar conversion in June 2024 and achieved full operational status by July 2025.