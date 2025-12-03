Intel to invest additional $208 million in Malaysia

Intel plans to invest an additional USD 208 million to expand its assembly and testing operations in Malaysia, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said, according to a report by GlobalData.

Intel is building a USD 2.9 billion advanced packaging facility in Penang, which is reportedly nearly completed. In 2021, Intel committed USD 7 billion to develop the Penang location.

Malaysia is responsible for nearly 13% of the worldwide market for chip packaging, assembly and testing. However, the Trump administration has been emphasising the need to have a complete domestic semiconductor supply chain and urging US companies to focus on domestic expansion.

In October, Malaysia warned that any removal of tariff exemptions on its chip exports could hurt its competitiveness and strain supply networks.

The Malaysian government has characterised semiconductors as a “high growth, high value” sector, with a focus on targeted investment, supply chain integration and innovation-led growth.