ABB completes acquisition of Gamesa’s power electronics business

ABB has announced the completion of its acquisition of Gamesa Electric’s power electronics business in Spain from Siemens Gamesa, originally announced on December 18, 2024. Financial terms were not disclosed. The business reported annual revenues of approximately EUR 145 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025, ABB said in a press release.

The acquired portfolio includes power conversion products such as wind converters for doubly-fed induction generator (DFIG), industrial battery energy storage systems (BESS), and utility-scale solar inverters.

The transaction brings in around 400 employees, including key resources in India, China, the US and Australia, and two converter factories in Madrid and Valencia. ABB has also entered into a supply and services agreement with Siemens Gamesa.

The acquisition increases the total capacity of ABB’s serviceable installed base of wind converters by approximately 46 gigawatts and supports the profitable growth strategy of the Motion business area. With over 45 years of experience in power electronics, Electric brings technical expertise in solar and renewable applications and strong customer relationships, ABB said.