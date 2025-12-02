Harman completes sale of its DTS business to Wipro

The transaction will enable Harman to focus on strengthening its core Automotive and Lifestyle businesses, while ensuring continuity and opportunities for DTS employees and customers.

“This milestone reflects our disciplined approach to portfolio management and our commitment to long-term growth,” said Carolin Reichert, Chief Strategy Officer at Harman, in a press release. “We appreciate the contributions of our DTS colleagues, and we are confident the business will continue to thrive as part of Wipro.”

With the transition finalised, DTS will now operate as part of Wipro’s Engineering Global Business Line. As part of the acquisition, Wipro will enter into a multi-year strategic agreement with Harman and Samsung.

Harman says it will continue to invest in advanced automotive, audio, and connected technologies.