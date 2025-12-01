Varroc to supply High Voltage electronics to EV OEM customer

Indian automotive supplier Varroc has announced a new business contract with an electric vehicle (EV) OEM. The partnership involves the supply of critical High Voltage electronics for e-powertrain components, marking a milestone in Varroc’s continued expansion into the electric mobility segment.

Under the agreement, Varroc will deliver comprehensive High Voltage Electronics for a range of high-performance e-powertrain components, including power electronics unit, inverters, onboard chargers, battery management systems (BMS), and DC-DC converters, it said in a press release.

These components will be supplied from Varroc’s manufacturing facility in Romania, ensuring high-quality production and timely delivery.

The delivery will span over 8 years, and the peak annual capacity based on the volume forecasted which Varroc have to put up will be INR 8 billion (nearly USD 90 million)

“We are excited to support our EV OEM customer with their High Voltage electronics requirements. This contract win is a strong validation of our advanced electronics manufacturing capabilities and our understanding of the global EV ecosystem,” Dhruv Jain, CEO – Business II, Varroc, said. “As the automotive industry rapidly transitions towards electrification, Varroc is proud to partner with customers by providing advanced, reliable, and efficient solutions that meet the highest standards of quality and performance.”

The agreement also aligns with Varroc’s strategic roadmap to accelerate growth in electronics, lighting, and electric powertrain solutions for global automotive OEMs.

Varroc has been investing in advanced technologies and possesses strong capabilities in electronics manufacturing, systems integration, and design expertise to meet the growing global demand for e-mobility, connectivity and ADAS, the press release said.