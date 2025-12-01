Quantum Systems triples valuation, raises €180 million

German drone maker Quantum Systems has tripled its valuation and raised EUR 180 million in a Series C Extension led by Balderton Capital. This follows its EUR 160 million Series C in May this year, bringing the total amount secured in 2025 to EUR 340 million, which marks the largest private capital raise in Europe’s dual-use sector. This puts the company’s valuation above EUR 3 billion, Quantum Systems said.

The new capital will fuel its multi-domain expansion across air, land, and maritime use cases. The company will accelerate its AI, software, and hardware development across all domains, connected by the multi-domain mission software MOSAIC UXS, it said.

Following the earlier Series C financing this year, Quantum Systems has already acquired and integrated AirRobot, Nordic Unmanned, and Spleenlab. The additional capital will also support strategic acquisitions specifically aimed at strengthening and expanding Quantum Systems’ multi-domain offerings.

Quantum Systems’ platforms and software are deployed by NATO forces across Europe and the US, as well as in Australia, New Zealand, and most prominently in Ukraine. Quantum Systems employs up to 1,000 people across Germany, Ukraine, the US, Australia, Romania the UK, and the Baltic states and continues its global growth in hardware, software, and AI across all domains.

“Triple unicorn status is a testament to our team’s ability to build systems and a company that performs in the most demanding real-world conditions,” said Florian Seibel, Co-CEO and Co-founder, Quantum Systems. “We will now accelerate our development of hardware, software and AI to become the defining leader in multi-domain unmanned systems.”

“We are building the powerhouse of intelligent unmanned systems,” said Sven Kruck, Co-CEO, Quantum Systems. “Quantum Systems will accelerate its global growth across countries and domains, to secure Europe, NATO and its allies.”