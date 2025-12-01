Evolv Technology selects Plexus as manufacturing partner

Evolv said the agreement is intended to support increasing demand for its AI-based security screening products by pairing its engineering expertise with Plexus’ design, supply-chain management and manufacturing operations. The company said the collaboration is expected to provide additional production capacity, create opportunities for long-term cost efficiencies and strengthen operational resiliency.

According to Evolv, the partnership will leverage Plexus’ international manufacturing footprint to support the company’s global expansion plans. The arrangement is also expected to broaden market opportunities.

“We are delighted to announce this new partnership with Plexus whose demonstrated commitment to supply chain excellence, production capacity, and product quality will be critical as we scale and enter our next phase of growth,” said John Kedzierski, President and Chief Executive Officer, Evolv Technology, in a press release. “This is an important partnership that strengthens our ability to capitalize on the growing demand for advanced security screening solutions.”

Plexus brings the scale and expertise needed to help Evolv Technology manage the deployment of its security screening solutions to the places people gather every day, including schools, healthcare facilities, arenas and stadiums, office buildings, industrial workplaces, houses of worship and tourist attractions

“We are proud to partner with Evolv Technology. Supporting the production of its advanced security solutions to help protect the communities where people gather every day embodies our vision to help create products that build a better world,” said Jim Stokes, Plexus Market Sector Vice President, Aerospace/Defence.

Evolv said it currently maintains sufficient inventory and committed production capacity to meet its growth targets as Plexus integrates into its operations.