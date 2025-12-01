AMD boosts space-grade portfolio, in-orbit processing capability
This new packaging for the Versal AI Core XQRVC1902 adaptive SoC will support missions for up to 15 years, offering a robust foundation for geosynchronous satellites, lunar exploration, and deep-space probes.
AMD has developed an enhanced space-grade organic lidless package for the Versal AI Core XQRVC1902 adaptive SoC and is seeking Class Y qualification. This new packaging will support missions for up to 15 years, offering a robust foundation for geosynchronous satellites, lunar exploration, and deep-space probes, the company said in an online news post.
Space missions can last more than a decade, demanding robust reliability. AMD enhanced packaging technologies are engineered to thrive in that challenging environment, with a lidless design improving thermal performance, it said.
“We are also qualifying space-grade packaging for our Versal RF (VR1602 and VR1652) and Versal AI Edge Gen 2 (2VE3858 and 2VE3558) adaptive SoCs, seeking Class B and Class Y qualifications,” AMD said.
Class B and Class Y qualification are derived from the US military specification MIL-PRF-38535 that determines the readiness of chips for the toughest high reliability applications like outer space across multiple areas including performance, reliability, and quality.
Class B qualification is intended for missions where high performance and reliability are required but cost and schedule efficiency are balanced, such as in low Earth orbit or shorter-duration missions.
Class Y qualification represents the highest level of spaceflight assurance, with extended testing, screening, and documentation standards to ensure maximum reliability for long-duration or deep-space missions, the online post said.
“By combining proven adaptive technology with advanced packaging, we’re helping enable our customers to innovate faster to transform the future of space systems,” said Ken O’Neill, Space Architect, AMD. “These new space-rated devices extend our leadership in adaptive computing, combining unmatched functional integration, high-performance computing, and long-term reliability for the next generation of orbital, deep space, and exploration missions.”