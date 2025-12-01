AMD boosts space-grade portfolio, in-orbit processing capability

AMD has developed an enhanced space-grade organic lidless package for the Versal AI Core XQRVC1902 adaptive SoC and is seeking Class Y qualification. This new packaging will support missions for up to 15 years, offering a robust foundation for geosynchronous satellites, lunar exploration, and deep-space probes, the company said in an online news post.

Space missions can last more than a decade, demanding robust reliability. AMD enhanced packaging technologies are engineered to thrive in that challenging environment, with a lidless design improving thermal performance, it said.

“We are also qualifying space-grade packaging for our Versal RF (VR1602 and VR1652) and Versal AI Edge Gen 2 (2VE3858 and 2VE3558) adaptive SoCs, seeking Class B and Class Y qualifications,” AMD said.

Class B and Class Y qualification are derived from the US military specification MIL-PRF-38535 that determines the readiness of chips for the toughest high reliability applications like outer space across multiple areas including performance, reliability, and quality.

Class B qualification is intended for missions where high performance and reliability are required but cost and schedule efficiency are balanced, such as in low Earth orbit or shorter-duration missions.

Class Y qualification represents the highest level of spaceflight assurance, with extended testing, screening, and documentation standards to ensure maximum reliability for long-duration or deep-space missions, the online post said.