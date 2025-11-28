Wait, North Korea has its own smartphone?

A video by the tech YouTube channel Mrwhosetheboss (Arun Maini) provides what is described as one of the first public examinations of smartphones smuggled out of North Korea. The devices – a “budget” model called Haeyang 701 and a “flagship” model labelled Samtaesung 8 – were supplied by the news outlet Daily NK.

Neither phone connects to the internet. Instead, access is limited to a state‑controlled intranet, blocking outside information or any global online communication.

The phones run on obsolete versions of Android and rely on rebranded or copied apps to create the facade of a “normal” smartphone. However, under the surface lies a system designed to monitor, restrict and control the user.

Hidden surveillance features are built into the devices. According to the video, the phones automatically take screenshots of user activity – potentially at regular intervals – and store them in hidden folders, visible only to authorities.

But are they made in North Korea? Difficult to say, the Samtaesung 8 looks very similar to a Huawei Nova 9. However, the theory is that this is a copy of Huawei as opposed to being made by Huawei.

Check out the video where Arun Maini test North Korea's illegal smartphones below.