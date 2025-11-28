Sundance announces strategic investment in Orbweaver

Sundance Growth, a US growth-equity firm focused on partnering with founder-led vertical software companies, has announced a strategic investment in Orbweaver, a Pennsylvania-based provider of supply chain automation and integration software for the global electronics manufacturing and distribution ecosystem, according to a media release.

Orbweaver’s platform enables manufacturers and distributors to ingest, normalize, and transact on massive volumes of product, pricing, and supplier data in real time — solving an important challenge in the electronics supply chain.

The company’s flagship product, DataHub, automates the ingestion, normalization, and synchronization of complex electronic parts data — powering real-time RFQ, cataloging, purchasing, and trade document workflows across the global electronics supply chain. The platform supports every major business document and transmission protocol (including EDI, XML, flat file, and API), allowing seamless integration between disparate enterprise tech stacks.

Orbweaver’s dual-sided platform creates value for both manufacturers and distributors by harmonizing product, pricing, and compliance data across systems and trading partners. It enables touchless order processing, quoting, and synchronization across hundreds of suppliers — reducing errors, accelerating quote turnaround, and unlocking efficiency for customers managing millions of SKUs, the media release said.

“Orbweaver has built the first truly verticalized supply chain automation solution for the electronics industry. It is a platform that integrates, standardizes, and activates the vast volumes of data that power this ecosystem,” said Christian Stewart, Managing Partner at Sundance Growth. “The company operates at a critical junction between manufacturers and distributors, creating a compounding network effect that increases in value as Orbweaver continues to scale.”

With Sundance’s support, Orbweaver will continue to enhance its AI-driven data automation capabilities and expand its modular suite of products — including advanced analytics, supplier data integration, and end-to-end transaction automation.