Indian semiconductor startup Sophrosyne raises $2 million

Indian semiconductor firm Sophrosyne Technologies has raised USD 2 million in a seed funding round led by Bluehill.VC.

The Bengaluru-based fabless startup will use the fresh funds to accelerate its transition from prototype silicon to full-scale development and global OEM engagement. The funding will also help it boost silicon design, firmware development, and early customer deployments in India and international markets, according to a report by Indian Startup News.

Sophrosyne says it is building a unified multi-vital biosensing SoC that measures ECG, PPG, respiration, temperature and related signals with exceptional precision at very low energy consumption. By consolidating multiple sensing functions into one compact architecture, the company enables wearable devices to deliver richer and more continuous health insights with a smaller silicon footprint, Entrackr reports.

“Having a deep-tech investor like Bluehill.VC, backed by leaders such as Vinod Dham, Manu Iyer & Sridhar Parthasarathi gives us access to world-class semiconductor guidance that few startups can tap into,” said Manish Srivastava, co-founder & CEO, Sophrosyne. “Beyond capital, Bluehill.VC brings discipline, clarity, and the ability to help us scale this technology globally.”