Hong Kong firm Cornerstone Robotics raises $200 million

Cornerstone Robotics, a Hong Kong-based innovator in surgical robotics and related technologies, has announced the closing of an oversubscribed new financing round of approximately USD 200 million. This financing round attracted investment from a global strategic investor, some global institutional or sovereign wealth funds, and existing shareholders.

The proceeds from this round will primarily be used to accelerate commercialisation and drive continued technological innovation by Cornerstone Robotics, the company said in a press release.

The company’s flagship product, the Sentire Endoscopic Surgical System, has received approval from China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) and has entered clinical use in leading hospitals across the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong and Europe.