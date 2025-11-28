Hong Kong firm Cornerstone Robotics raises $200 million
The proceeds from this round will primarily be used to accelerate commercialisation and drive continued technological innovation by Cornerstone Robotics
Cornerstone Robotics, a Hong Kong-based innovator in surgical robotics and related technologies, has announced the closing of an oversubscribed new financing round of approximately USD 200 million. This financing round attracted investment from a global strategic investor, some global institutional or sovereign wealth funds, and existing shareholders.
The company’s flagship product, the Sentire Endoscopic Surgical System, has received approval from China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) and has entered clinical use in leading hospitals across the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong and Europe.
“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our new and existing shareholders for their trust and support. This represents not only recognition of the successful clinical application of our innovations, but also strong confidence in Cornerstone Robotics’ long-term growth,” Professor Samuel Au, Founder and CEO of Cornerstone Robotics, said. “Moving forward, we will remain committed to innovation-driven development and deepen our global presence, bringing safe, high-quality, and accessible surgical robotic solutions to patients and healthcare providers around the world.”