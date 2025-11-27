IQM invests over €40 million to expand production in Finland

The expansion will nearly double the facility’s cleanroom space and system assembly line capacity, enabling production of up to 30 full-stack quantum computers per year. The integrated production line will combine fabrication of quantum chips and system assembly, creating, according to the company, one of the world’s most advanced facilities of its kind. Completion is expected in the first quarter of 2026.

The investment follows IQM’s recent Series B funding round of over USD 300 million. The upgraded facility will span 8,000 square metres, support research and development activities, and contribute to scalable, error-corrected quantum systems.

IQM plans to achieve fault-tolerant quantum computing by 2030 and ultimately scale infrastructure to support one-million-qubit quantum computers by 2033.

“This will be one of the world’s most advanced production facility for quantum computers combining assembly lines and chip production. This approach will enable us to scale up in critical areas which are essential to deliver quality, quantity, and stable, advanced solutions to the market,” said Pasi Kivinen, Vice President of Operations at IQM Quantum Computers, in a press release. “The expansion is an important step to deliver next-generation quantum computers to serve our customers and also make a remarkable impact.”

Beyond commercial scaling, the investment also strengthens Finland and Europe's quantum supply chain, ensuring that chip manufacturing and quality control align with key EU initiatives like the quantum strategy, reinforcing technological sovereignty and global competitiveness in quantum innovation.