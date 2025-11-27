Cosmic PV Power wins $66M solar modules supply order

Indian solar panel manufacturer Cosmic PV Power Limited has announced that the company has secured orders worth about INR 6 billion (approximately USD 66 million) from Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses for the supply of solar modules.

With this, the Gujarat-based company has made a formal entry into the Independent Power Producer (IPP) market. Until now, Cosmic PV largely catered to mid-sized EPC players and select OEMs, but this order signals a strategic shift into larger utility-scale opportunities, according to a company post on LinkedIn.

“The order showcases Cosmic PV Power’s capability to handle large-scale supply commitments and reflects the company’s readiness to compete in the utility and IPP segments,” Shravan Gupta, Managing Director, Cosmic PV Power, said. “With capacity in place and a growing project pipeline, Cosmic PV is an emerging player to watch closely in the coming financial years.”

The transaction value will be subject to GST adjustment since the purchase order (PO) was received in June 2025. GST for renewable energy equipment has been slashed to 5 percent from 12 percent, effective September 22, 2025, the online post said.

Cosmic PV Power recently secured 60 acres of land in Narmadapuram, Madhya Pradesh, for setting up its upcoming 4 GW solar cell manufacturing line.

The company also signed an MoU with Indygreen Technologies to establish a 2 GW lithium-ion battery production line for battery storage. The supply and commissioning of the new production line are scheduled for completion by March 2026.