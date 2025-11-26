WEDC approve $569M Foxconn expansion in Wisconsin

The expansion, approved by the WEDC Board of Directors, is expected to create 1,374 new jobs in Racine County. It marks Foxconn’s second amendment to its state incentive agreement and positions the company to meet growing US demand for data-centre infrastructure and AI-related hardware.

Under the revised contract, Foxconn will be eligible for up to USD 16 million in additional performance-based tax incentives, bringing its total possible tax credits under Wisconsin’s Electronics, Information Technology, and Manufacturing Zone (EITMZ) program to USD 96 million through 2029. In total, Foxconn is now committed to creating 2,616 jobs and making USD 1.2 billion in capital investments by the end of the decade.

“WEDC has been committed to ensuring Foxconn’s success and growth in our state,” said Sam Rikkers, deputy secretary and chief operating officer of WEDC, the state’s economic development organisation, in the press release. “This new amendment reflects Foxconn’s status as one of the many leading global manufacturers that have chosen to grow in Wisconsin.”

Foxconn executives said the new investment will help meet rising demand from U.S. customers and reinforce domestic supply chains for data-server production.

“As the demand for more data infrastructure continues to rise, Foxconn will keep responding to our customers’ needs with flexibility and at scale in the United States,” said Jerry Hsiao, the company’s chief product officer and head of Hon Hai USA. He noted that Wisconsin currently accounts for nearly one-quarter of Foxconn’s US workforce and that the company expects to double its presence in the state by 2030.

Foxconn, the world’s largest electronics manufacturing services provider, says it has already invested more than USD 2 billion in Wisconsin through payroll, facilities, and taxes. The company reports having created approximately 1,500 jobs in the state to date, largely tied to data-server production.