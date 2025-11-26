Nokia breaks ground on new Ottawa innovation campus

The campus, located in Kanata North Tech Park, will support research and development in AI-powered networks, quantum-safe infrastructure, data centre networks, and 6G technologies.

Nokia’s Ottawa campus will not only be an R&D hub; it will serve as a launchpad for the future of Canadian innovation, accelerating advances in AI, quantum technologies, and sustainable digital transformation. Spanning nearly 750,000 square feet in the heart of the Kanata North Tech Park, home to over 1,900 R&D professionals in Ottawa and 2,500+ nationwide.

“Nokia’s trusted, secure, and advanced networks are driving the AI supercycle. Our investment in the new Nokia Ottawa campus and R&D work across the country will power global infrastructure and the breakthroughs that will help shape the future of connectivity. As we expand our efforts, we are also deepening our commitment to advancing technologies that bolster Canada’s defence and national security. We’re doubling down on local talent, partners, and technology to strengthen Nokia Canada’s leadership role in a new era of quantum secure, scalable, and resilient connectivity,” said Jeffrey Maddox, President, Canada, Nokia, in a press release.

The project is supported by the Government of Canada, the Government of Ontario, and the City of Ottawa, including funding through the Strategic Innovation Fund. Nokia noted that partnerships with universities and technology companies such as Nvidia will contribute to the campus’s R&D efforts.