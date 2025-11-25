TQ: Future-proof electronics manufacturing Made in Germany

Thomas Zimmermann, Head of Products, Services and Customer Centers at TQ-Group, explained in a conversation with Evertiq:

“The key manufacturing costs are determined already during the development phase. That is why we have always combined engineering and production services from the very beginning. This integration is the core of our E²MS approach.”

This philosophy has made TQ one of Europe’s most important providers of electronics development and manufacturing. The group also benefits from its early decision to build up in-house technologies. In addition to the Embedded division, its portfolio today includes areas such as TQ-RoboDrive, TQ-Automation and TQ-E-Mobility. “This allows us to serve virtually the entire world of electronics and systems,” said Zimmermann.

Made in Germany remains a strategic pillar

TQ remains a family-owned company with no external investors — a crucial part of its identity. “Made in Germany holds great value for us,” Zimmermann emphasised. “Customer proximity is essential, not only in manufacturing but also in development.”

For industries such as medical technology, aviation or security and defence, having a partner located in Germany is a key competitive factor, especially in times of fragile supply chains.

“Our customers can rely on sensitive data truly staying in Germany and not flowing abroad indirectly via investors,” he noted.

At the same time, TQ follows a global local-to-local approach: highly automated production in Germany, nearshore capacity in Slovenia and sites in the USA and China. This structure combines proximity, quality and competitiveness.

AI, automation and modular systems

To strengthen its long-term resilience, TQ is investing heavily in artificial intelligence and automation. “AI and automation are currently among the strongest drivers of innovation,” Zimmermann said. The company is optimising material flow, production processes and final assembly through digital and automated solutions, creating economies of scale that combine speed, flexibility and quality.

Another key advantage lies in TQ’s in-house embedded modules. “Today, market success is above all a matter of speed,” Zimmermann explained. “Our modular embedded solutions significantly shorten development times and improve long-term availability.”

High requirements in safety-critical sectors

TQ has worked with safety-critical industries for many years. These customers require process reliability, complete documentation and stringent traceability systems. “They place great importance on certified processes and reliable documentation at every step,” Zimmermann noted.

A central component is the company’s accredited Product Compliance Center, which performs testing and measurement for international product certifications and secures the entire value chain.

Looking ahead: digitalisation remains the strongest force

For the coming years, TQ expects digitalisation and AI integration to continue gaining momentum — not only in manufacturing, but also in development and administration.

“We are standardising our equipment and processes across all sites and automating quality-relevant stages using PLCs, cobots and industrial robots,” Zimmermann said. AI-supported production planning via the TQ-MES system is expected to further increase efficiency.

At the same time, more large OEMs are looking for outsourcing opportunities and reliable partners — a trend that opens additional possibilities for TQ.

“As pioneers of the E²MS approach, we have strong momentum,” Zimmermann concluded. “We will continue to build on the successful combination of development, manufacturing and ready-to-use embedded modules.”

Through all these developments, one constant remains: