Jakson Group breaks ground on first phase of $900M solar plant

Indian renewable energy firm Jakson Group has officially begun construction of phase 1 of its 6 GW integrated solar ingot, wafer, cell and module manufacturing plant in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

With a pledged investment of over ₹80 billion (about USD 900 million), the facility at the 113.5-acre site in Maksi Phase II in the state’s Ujjain district is the largest solar manufacturing project in Madhya Pradesh, the company said in a press release.

“This is a proud moment for Madhya Pradesh, reaffirming the success of our progressive and investor-friendly policies,” Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said. “The solar manufacturing hub at Maksi will create skilled jobs for our youth and position our state as the manufacturing and logistics centre of India’s clean energy transition.”

“This integrated solar manufacturing facility will drive technological self-reliance from the heart of India and strengthen the nation’s clean energy manufacturing capabilities,” Sameer Gupta, Chairman, Jakson Group, said.

In phase I, Jakson will establish a 3 GW solar cell and 4 GW solar module manufacturing facility, followed by backward integration into ingot and wafer production in subsequent phases. The project will also help develop a robust solar manufacturing ecosystem in Madhya Pradesh, fostering supply chain and ancillary industry growth, the company said.