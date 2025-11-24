GE Aerospace to invest USD 14M to expand Pune factory

GE Aerospace has announced a USD 14 million investment to expand capacity at the company’s Pune manufacturing facility in the Indian state of Maharashtra as the site completes a decade of operations.

This investment builds upon the USD 30 million announced last year. The new investment will strengthen the site’s capabilities through upgraded manufacturing processes and automation, including enhancements that support advanced engine components, the company said in a press release.

“Our team in Pune has built strong capabilities, and with the support of a country-wide network of suppliers, has delivered components for some of our most advanced commercial jet engines, with safety and quality at the forefront,” said Vishwajit Singh, Managing Director of the Pune facility, GE Aerospace. “This investment reflects our commitment to the Make in India initiative and to advancing India’s role in global aerospace manufacturing.”

The Pune facility, which began as a multi-business manufacturing site, has since evolved into a high-tech aerospace parts supplier for GE Aerospace’s global commercial engine factories. Today, the site is supported by a network of more than 300 suppliers serving the Pune facility, part of the over 2,200 suppliers GE Aerospace partners with across India.

Over the past 10 years, the facility has trained more than 5,000 production associates in precision manufacturing processes, playing a vital role in developing local talent, the press release said.