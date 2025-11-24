First Solar inaugurates $1.1B Louisiana manufacturing facility

First Solar has inaugurated its new fully vertically integrated USD 1.1 billion manufacturing facility in Iberia Parish, Louisiana. The facility, which spans approximately 2.4 million square feet, currently employs over 700 people and is expected to have 826 employees by the end of the year, the company said.

Once fully ramped, the Iberia Parish facility is expected to add 3.5 gigawatts (GW) of annual nameplate capacity, taking First Solar’s American manufacturing footprint to 14 GW in 2026, and 17.7 GW in 2027, when a recently announced production facility in South Carolina is expected to be fully ramped.

The facility, which has no dependencies on Chinese crystalline silicon supply chains, produces First Solar’s Series 7 modules using American materials including glass from Illinois and Ohio, and steel produced in Mississippi and fabricated into backrails in Louisiana, the company said.

“First Solar’s investment is already delivering real results for Iberia Parish and the surrounding region with hundreds of good-paying jobs and new opportunities for Louisiana workers and businesses,” said Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry. “Louisiana has always powered this country, and with projects like this, we’re strengthening our workforce and securing an all-of-the-above energy future that drives growth and prosperity.”

“This is more than just a manufacturing facility. It’s a commitment to American energy dominance, affordable electricity, growth and prosperity,” said Mark Widmar, chief executive officer, First Solar. “By competitively producing energy technology in America with American materials, while creating American jobs, we’re demonstrating that US reindustrialization isn’t just a thesis, it’s an operating reality.”

The high-tech factory is enabled by artificial intelligence (AI), using computer vision and deep learning to automatically detect defects in solar panels during production, while technicians and operators leverage AI-powered tools to make operating adjustments and guide decision making.

“This is, beyond doubt, one of the most advanced solar manufacturing facilities in the world and it represents the very best of American manufacturing innovation,” said Kuntal Kumar Verma, chief manufacturing officer, First Solar. “Along with its sister facilities in Ohio and Alabama, this factory demonstrates how AI can be harnessed to help American factory workers reach their full potential.”

Altogether, First Solar, which expects to directly employ over 5,500 people in the US by the end of 2026, will have invested approximately USD 4.5 billion in American manufacturing and R&D infrastructure since 2019.