Sarla Aviation to invest $145M in 500-acre eVTOL facility

India’s Sarla Aviation has signed an MoU with the government of Andhra Pradesh for its upcoming 500-acre aerospace giga campus — a next-generation integrated Urban Air Mobility (UAM) giga facility that will manufacture electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

The project has an initial investment of ₹13 billion (about USD 145 million) and significant additional investment is planned in the future, Sarla Aviation said in a press release.

“This giga facility will shape the aircraft of the future, create thousands of high-skill jobs, and establish India as a global force in sustainable aerial mobility,” Rakesh Gaonkar, Co-Founder & CTO, Sarla Aviation, said. “Our goal is simple, let India design, build, test, fly, and operate the world’s most advanced eVTOL systems from one integrated campus.”

Once operational, the giga campus will become India’s first fully integrated ecosystem for eVTOL manufacturing, flight testing, certification, training, and maintenance, the company said. The facility will have the capacity to produce up to 1,000 aircraft every year.

The sky factory will bring together advanced manufacturing lines for composites, powertrain, wire harnesses, landing gear systems, flight control computers and embedded systems, supported by a large wind tunnel and a dedicated two-kilometre runway and purpose-built VTOL testing pads. It will also house modern R&D labs, simulation environments, pilot training centres, and MRO units, the press release said.