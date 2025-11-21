Samsung Electronics appoints TM Roh as co-CEO

Samsung Electronics has named TM Roh as Head of Device eXperience (DX) Division and appointed him CEO, joining Young Hyun Jun, Vice Chairman and Head of Device Solutions (DS) Division, as co-CEO.

Roh will continue to oversee the company’s mobile business as Head of Mobile eXperience (MX) Business, while Jun will remain Head of Memory Business, Samsung said in a press release.

To strengthen Samsung’s technology leadership, the company named Janghyun Yoon as President, Chief Technology Officer of DX Division and Head of Samsung Research, and Hongkun Park as Head of Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology (SAIT).

Yoon was previously the CEO of Samsung Venture Investment. Prior to Samsung Venture Investment, he was responsible for software platforms as well as IoT and Tizen development at the MX Business.

Park is currently the Mark Hyman Jr. Professor of Chemistry and Professor of Physics at Harvard University, and a renowned researcher in the fields of nanoscience, quantum science and engineering.