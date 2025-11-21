Northland acquires two battery storage projects in Poland

Canadian power producer Northland Power has announced the acquisition of 100% equity interests in two BESS projects totaling 300 MW /1.2 GWh in Poland. The projects were acquired from Greenvolt Power Group sp. z o. o., a developer of renewable energy projects, Northland said in a press release.

The projects — Mieczysławów (200 MW / 800 MWh) and Kamionka (100 MW / 400 MWh) — each have a four-hour duration and are located in western Poland. A portion of revenue is secured under 17-year capacity auction contracts indexed to inflation, and additional revenue is expected to be realized through energy arbitrage and participation in ancillary service markets.

Financing and the start of construction are expected in 2026, with an estimated total cost of EUR 200 million, Northland said.

“This acquisition marks an important milestone in advancing Poland’s energy transformation and expanding Northland’s portfolio in a core market,” said Christine Healy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Northland. “Battery storage is essential to enabling a reliable, lower-carbon energy system, and these projects represent a strong strategic fit with our growth ambitions.”

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with global offices in seven countries, Northland owns or has an economic interest in 3.2 GW of gross operating generating capacity, 2.4 GW under construction and a significant inventory of early to mid-stage development opportunities encompassing approximately 9 GW of potential capacity, the press release said.