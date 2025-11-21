Nordes: How a Polish EMS provider builds its end-to-end advantage

The EMS market in Central Europe is maturing, increasingly absorbing Western standards. Customers now expect not only PCB assembly, but full support: from the design phase to the delivery of a finished product. How does Nordes address these needs, which technological investments matter most today, and what can the EMS industry expect in the coming years? Rafał Jabłoński, Sales Manager at Nordes, discussed this in an interview with our Content Team during Evertiq Expo Warsaw 2025.

Comprehensive service becomes the new standard

According to Jabłoński, the expectations of EMS customers are changing rapidly. Companies from automotive, medical and industrial automation sectors increasingly demand service structures similar to those seen in Western Europe. They seek partners capable of taking responsibility for the entire process: research and development, component sourcing, assembly, diagnostics, logistics and final delivery.

For several years, Nordes has been consistently expanding its R&D department, integrating purchasing and design processes, and broadening the scope of its after-sales support.

“The customer no longer wants to search for subcontractors for each stage of production. We try to consolidate everything so that, in the end, they receive a product they can market and sell, focusing solely on their own area of expertise,” Jabłoński told Evertiq.

This model significantly simplifies processes on the client side while increasing flexibility, predictability and production security.

Technologies driving efficiency

Recent years have been a period of intensive growth for the Nordes machinery park. The company has invested in a third, expanded SMT line, new AOI systems, X-ray inspection, measurement equipment and an automatic CNC depanelizer.

At the same time, the construction of a new warehouse has been completed. This facility plays a key role in optimizing component logistics and shortening material-flow paths. Jabłoński revealed in the interview that next year Nordes plans to purchase a laser marking system, which will enable even greater precision, traceability and compliance with the demanding requirements of regulated sectors such as medical and automotive.

“These investments allow us not only to accelerate production, but above all to maintain and increase quality, which is one of the strongest arguments today, especially for foreign customers,” he added.

The effectiveness of the end-to-end EMS model

According to Jabłoński, comprehensive service is no longer just a competitive advantage – it has become a necessity. Companies, particularly foreign ones, increasingly understand the true cost of maintaining their own machinery, engineering teams and production facilities. Outsourcing to specialized EMS partners gives them flexibility, reduces investment needs and allows them to react efficiently to fluctuations in demand.

“Companies know that maintaining internal resources means fixed costs regardless of whether they currently have orders. The end-to-end model allows them to focus on their core business without the need to build complex technological infrastructure,” Jabłoński explained.

Strategic direction of development

In his conversation with Evertiq, Jabłoński also highlighted the company’s growing focus on Northern Europe. For several years, Nordes has been strengthening its presence in Scandinavian markets by participating in local trade fairs, building brand awareness and developing long-term customer relationships.

“This is our priority. We want to become increasingly rooted in the minds of customers in Sweden, Norway and Denmark. We can offer them excellent quality at a very competitive price.”

Price versus quality

One topic that emerged during Evertiq Expo Warsaw 2025 was the difference between Polish and Scandinavian customers. According to Jabłoński, the Polish market remains strongly price-oriented, whereas in Scandinavia quality is the decisive factor. He attributes this to the long-term reputation that many Scandinavian brands have cultivated over decades.

“In Scandinavia there is a much stronger emphasis on ensuring that production is reliable, even if it costs a bit more. Polish customers more often choose subcontractors primarily based on price.”

Foreign customers also appreciate the creativity, proactivity and continuous improvement mindset of Polish engineers.

“In Scandinavia you often hear: ‘if it works, don’t touch it’. In our company, as in many Polish firms, there is a natural drive to improve and share knowledge. This makes a strong impression,” he added.

AI, automation and the role of people

Towards the end of the interview at Evertiq Expo Warsaw 2025, we asked Jabłoński about the future of the EMS industry. He pointed to three particularly important areas:

Artificial intelligence in design and process optimization

AI will become a tool offering a wide range of benefits: from design analysis to component selection and risk forecasting. Automation

Although automation has been transforming EMS for years, it will continue to accelerate – particularly in testing, quality control and warehouse management. People as added value

In an automated world, contact with a real expert will become a luxury.

“A competent person who can advise, discuss a project and understand its context will be a huge asset. Companies will see real value in that, because no one wants to be served only by an impersonal machine,” Jabłoński concluded.

The conversation with Nordes demonstrates how quickly the EMS landscape is evolving in Poland and Northern Europe. Topics such as automation, AI adoption and rising expectations of foreign customers will certainly return during the next edition of Evertiq Expo Warsaw, which will take place on 22 October 2026. The experience of companies like Nordes already serves as an important point of reference in the wider discussion about the direction in which the industry is heading.