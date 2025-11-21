Foxglove raises $40 million Series B to advance Physical AI

Foxglove, a US-based data and observability platform for Physical AI, has announced USD 40 million in Series B financing led by Bessemer Venture Partners, with participation from existing investors Eclipse and Amplify Partners.

Physical AI is transforming critical industries such as manufacturing, logistics, transportation, agriculture, construction, aerospace and defense. Foxglove empowers developers in these industries to collect, analyze, and learn from the vast quantities of multimodal data required to train and deploy robots, the company said in a media release.

“Every Physical AI company faces the same challenge: building a flywheel that lets robots capture and learn from vast quantities of data in complex, real-world environments,” said Adrian Macneil, CEO of Foxglove. “Our mission is to build that infrastructure so our customers can focus on solving unique, domain-specific problems. This funding allows us to expand our platform to support the complete data lifecycle across development, testing and operations.”

Foxglove, which is headquartered in San Francisco, California, will use its Series B funds to deepen its capabilities in visualization and data management, and to expand its platform to support the entire data lifecycle from initial prototype to global deployments, the company said.