Productware modernises SMT production with Fuji systems

By introducing several Fuji placement lines – including NXTIII and AIMEXIII models – Productware has brought its SMT production up to the latest technological standards. As a result, the company has seen a significant increase in production capacity, placement accuracy, and manufacturing flexibility – and a doubling of its order volume.

Productware GmbH manufactures electronic assemblies and box-build solutions for customers across various industries.

“Our goal is to deliver EMS projects more reliably and flexibly than the major players in the market. To achieve that, we need cutting-edge production technology,” says Hasim Tolga Atlioglu, Production Planner at Productware, in a press release. “However, our existing placement systems had reached the end of their lifecycle. Spare parts were no longer available, service and support had been discontinued, and precision levels were no longer sufficient to meet the growing demands of modern electronics manufacturing.”

Productware chose to partner with Fuji Europe Corporation GmbH. Implementation took place in several stages: in 2015, the company installed its first NXTIII line with six M6 modules. In 2019, the line was expanded by two additional M6 modules to further increase capacity and product diversity.

“Since we started using the FUJI NXTIII, our operations have become significantly faster and more efficient,” says Atlioglu. “Since its installation, we’ve nearly quadrupled our production volume. Annual output has increased to around 370,000 assembled boards – a huge leap from the previous limit of 99,000 per year.”

A major milestone followed in 2022 with the installation of two AIMEXIII placement systems.

The new FUJI lines have enabled Productware to improve key production metrics across the board: placement accuracy has increased substantially, throughput (CPH) has risen dramatically, and setup times have been reduced.

For Productware, this investment represents both a major milestone and a foundation for future growth. “We don’t see modernisation as an endpoint, but as the basis for what comes next,” Atlioglu notes. The company already has further expansion plans in sight for 2026.