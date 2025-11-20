NestAI focuses on next-generation AI for unmanned vehicles, autonomous operations, and command and control (C2) platforms across logistics, inspection, surveillance, security, and defence. Under the partnership, Nokia and NestAI will jointly develop defence-oriented AI solutions, combining Nokia’s expertise in secure, AI-native connectivity, sensing, and multimedia with NestAI’s platforms for unmanned systems and C2.

Nokia has launched a dedicated defence incubation business unit to accelerate co-innovation with partners in the US, Finland and other NATO and Five Eyes countries.

The collaboration also aims to strengthen engagement with European defence forces and other partners. Tesi describes NestAI as a company with strong technical capabilities and strategic importance, viewing the partnership as a way to support European technological leadership in critical security and defence sectors.