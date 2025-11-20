India’s Titan Intech to invest $28M in electronics facility

Titan Intech, an Indian innovator in EMS and embedded systems, has announced plans to set up an Integrated Display Electronics Manufacturing Facility in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh with an investment of ₹2.5 billion (about USD 28 million).

Titan signed an MoU with the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB) to set up the unit in the state’s Amaravati Capital Region, the company said.

The project will focus on display controllers, 2D/3D video processing, driver electronics, and Mini/Micro-LED backlight modules, supported by a dedicated EMS setup. The facility, spread across 20 acres, is expected to generate 200 direct and 300 indirect jobs, Titan Intech said.

“This MoU marks a transformative step in our long-term strategy to build India’s next-generation display electronics ecosystem,” Kumarraju Rudraraju, managing director, Titan Intech Limited, said, according to a report by The Hindu. “This initiative directly supports the Atmanirbhar Bharat [Self-Reliant India] mission by boosting indigenous production capabilities, reducing import dependence, and expanding India’s export footprint in high-tech electronics,” he added.

In October, Titan signed an MoU with Korean firm Media Information Communication Co., Ltd., to jointly develop and transfer advanced LED, SMD, MIP, Mini-LED, and LCD display technologies. Under that agreement, both companies will collaborate on the development of FPGA/SoC-based LED control systems, Android controller boards for interactive LCD displays, and IP-based Passenger Information Systems (PIS) for transportation applications such as airways, railways, and metro networks, The Hindu reported.