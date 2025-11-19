Zollner's Enfidha site achieves ISO 14001 certification

The certification, awarded by DEKRA, confirms that the Enfidha facility has successfully implemented processes to manage environmental responsibilities, comply with applicable regulations, and pursue continuous improvement in environmental performance. The move follows the site's ISO 9001 certification in 2023.

Zollner stated that the ISO 14001 certification underscores the company’s commitment to consistent environmental responsibility across all production sites, regardless of location. The environmental management system at Enfidha is seen as a strategic step in the company’s broader ESG and sustainability initiatives. The company added that the certification establishes a framework for ongoing improvements in environmental performance.