HMS Networks buys industrial communications assets from Molex

The deal, carried out through HMS' Industrial Network Technology (INT) division, includes hardware and software IP, a product portfolio centred on network interface cards and software stacks, customer contracts primarily in the US and Japan, and engineering teams in Canada and France. HMS will also acquire the French entity Woodhead Software & Electronics S.A.S.U.

HMS says the acquisition broadens its technology base and adds engineering expertise that will support the INT division’s strategy to build out complementary hardware and software capabilities. The company highlights synergies between Molex’s network interface card and controller offerings and HMS’ existing product lines.

“After some time of discussion, Molex and HMS concluded that the industrial communication business of Molex aligns closely with the vision of the INT division within HMS. We identified several synergies with Molex network interface cards, and their leading industry offer on network controller/scanners, which complement our INT product portfolio and create several cross-selling opportunities,” says Bartek Candell, Senior Vice President of HMS Networks, in a press release.

For Molex, the transaction marks an exit from its industrial communications business. The company says the move will allow it to concentrate on core operations while ensuring continuity for existing customers.

HMS expects the acquired business to contribute more than USD 10 million in annual revenue in the coming years, with a positive EBITA effect but without materially changing the group’s profitability. The purchase price is USD 7 million on a cash- and debt-free basis. Closing is planned for January 2026, and the company expects only a limited impact on earnings per share.