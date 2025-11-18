Nissan to trim Kyushu production again as chips run short

A person familiar with the matter told Reuters that Nissan plans to cut output by roughly 1,400 vehicles next week, following a reduction of 900 units the previous week. The latest cuts will affect the Serena minivan and the Rogue SUV, sold in Japan as the X-Trail, the source said.

Nissan told Reuters that it aims to minimise disruptions to customer deliveries once supplies stabilise, and that the company is “taking necessary production adjustments to manage associated risks.” The company declined to provide further details.

Although the Kyushu facility — operated by Nissan Motor Kyushu in Fukuoka prefecture — returned to normal operations on Monday, the source told Reuters that the plant will again scale back output starting November 24.

The production challenges come amid a difficult stretch for the Japanese automaker. As Reuters reported, Nissan’s retail sales in Japan fell 16.5% in the first half of the fiscal year.