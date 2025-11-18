Kontron Initiates squeeze-out of Katek SE minority shareholders

The company currently holds approximately 96.86% of KATEK SE’s shares, exceeding the 95% threshold required to initiate a compulsory acquisition of the remaining shares.

Kontron Acquisition GmbH has requested that KATEK SE’s Management Board convene an Annual General Meeting to approve the transfer of the remaining minority shares in exchange for cash compensation. The amount of compensation has not yet been determined and will be finalised in a subsequent “concretising request” to KATEK SE.

The adequacy of the proposed compensation will be reviewed by an auditor appointed by the Munich Regional Court, in accordance with statutory requirements.