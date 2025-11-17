Norway signs $100M deal with Kongsberg to bolster air defence

The Norwegian government has ordered more NASAMS air defence components from Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace to strengthen the country’s defence capabilities to combat aerial threats. The contract has a value of about NOK 1 billion (nearly USD 100 million), Kongsberg said in a press release.

The National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System, or NASAMS, was first developed by Kongsberg and Raytheon of the US for the Norwegian armed forces in the 1990s. Today there are 13 nations in the NASAMS user group.

“The government is prioritising strengthening our air defence,” said Norway’s Minister of Defence Tore O. Sandvik. “This agreement is an important step in ensuring increased response capacity and protection of Norwegian forces and critical infrastructure.”

“The NASAMS air defence system is strategically important for Norway’s defence capabilities and is vital for safeguarding our national security interests,” said Eirik Lie, President of Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace. “This delivery will provide Norway with the latest generation of NASAMS, developed to meet current and future threats.”

With the new contract, the NASAMS batteries will be equipped with new command posts, wheeled communication nodes and radios. Today’s MRR radios will be replaced with Kongsberg’s THOR Combat Net Radio, with higher capacity and more functions, the press release said.

“With this acquisition, we ensure that the NASAMS departments receive flexible and modern command posts and communication systems that provide faster decision support, higher tempo and increased survivability,” said Director Gro Jære of the Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency (NDMA), the organization charged with procuring and managing military materiel for the Norwegian Armed Forces and other agencies in the defence sector.

In addition, the NDMA ordered additional components with long lead times to ensure that additional NASAMS systems can be delivered quickly, in line with the Long-Term Plan for the Defence Sector.