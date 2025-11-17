Mining bridge collapse in southeastern Congo leaves at least 32 dead

Local officials say the bridge gave way while miners and nearby residents were crossing it to reach the extraction area. The structure, used daily by workers and villagers, collapsed without warning, trapping many underneath. Rescue teams and volunteers worked for hours to recover the victims in difficult terrain.

Authorities stated that the casualties include both mine employees and individuals from surrounding communities who frequently use the bridge for access to the site. A full investigation into the cause of the collapse has been launched.

The tragedy highlights ongoing concerns regarding infrastructure safety and working conditions in Congo’s mining regions. Many sites — both formal and informal — operate with limited oversight, aging or makeshift infrastructure, and minimal compliance with safety standards. Structural failures, landslides and fatal accidents are common, particularly during periods of heavy rainfall or increased mining activity.

Katanga remains one of the world’s most important sources of copper and cobalt — materials critical to electronics manufacturing, renewable energy systems and electric vehicles. Rising global demand has intensified extraction pressures in the region, raising further questions about worker safety and the resilience of local infrastructure.

Provincial authorities have announced plans to assess other bridges and access routes used by miners, and have called on private operators and government agencies to strengthen safety protocols. Local NGOs and international human-rights organisations have also reiterated long-standing concerns about the risks faced by mining communities.

The death toll may still change, as rescue operations continue and teams work to access hard-to-reach areas of the collapse zone. Officials described the incident as one of the region’s most severe mining-related infrastructure failures in recent years.