Micron delivers ‘highest capacity’ SOCAMM2 for low-power DRAM

Micron Technology has announced customer sampling of 192GB SOCAMM2 (small outline compression attached memory modules) to enable broader adoption of low-power memory within AI data centers. SOCAMM2 extends the capabilities of Micron’s first-to-market LPDRAM SOCAMM, delivering 50% more capacity in the same compact footprint, the company said in a press release.

The added capacity can significantly reduce time to first token (TTFT) by more than 80% in real-time inference workloads. The 192GB SOCAMM2 uses Micron’s most advanced 1-gamma DRAM process technology to deliver greater than 20% improvement in power efficiency, further enabling power design optimization of large data center clusters.

These savings become quite significant in full-rack AI installations, which can include greater than 50 terabytes of CPU-attached low-power DRAM main memory. The modular design of SOCAMM2 improves serviceability and lays the groundwork for future capacity expansion, Micron said.

Building on a five-year collaboration with NVIDIA, Micron pioneered the use of low-power server memory in the data center. SOCAMM2 delivers LPDDR5X’s inherent advantages — very low power consumption and high bandwidth — to the main memory of AI systems, Micron said.

Designed to meet the evolving demands of massive-context AI platforms, SOCAMM2 provides the high data throughput required for AI workloads while delivering new levels of energy efficiency, setting a new standard for AI training and inference systems.

“As AI workloads become more complex and demanding, data center servers must achieve increased efficiency, delivering more tokens for every watt of power,” said Raj Narasimhan, senior vice president and general manager of Micron’s Cloud Memory Business Unit. “Micron’s proven leadership in low-power DRAM ensures our SOCAMM2 modules provide the data throughput, energy efficiency, capacity and data center-class quality essential to powering the next generation of AI data center servers.”

Through specialized design features and enhanced testing, Micron SOCAMM2 products transform low-power DRAM, initially designed for mobile phones, into data center-class solutions. Extensive experience in high-quality data center DDR memory helps Micron ensure that SOCAMM2 meets the stringent quality and reliability requirements of our data center customers.

SOCAMM2 improves power efficiency by more than two-thirds compared with equivalent RDIMMs, while packing its performance into a module one-third the size, optimizing data center footprint and maximizing capacity and bandwidth. SOCAMM’s modular design and innovative stacking technology improves serviceability and aids the design of liquid-cooled servers, the press release said.