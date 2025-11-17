Amprius launches Korea Battery Alliance to expand global footprint

Lithium-ion battery manufacturer Amprius Technologies has announced the establishment of the Amprius Korea Battery Alliance, a strategic initiative to strengthen its international presence, secure critical supply chain partners, and diversify its growing contract manufacturing network, which now exceeds 2.0 GWh of total capacity worldwide.

Amprius is building on its existing technical and manufacturing base in South Korea by collaborating with leading companies across the country’s lithium-ion battery supply chain, the company said in a press release.

The initial members of the Alliance include battery manufacturers, materials suppliers, cell component producers, equipment makers, and prominent members of Korea’s investment community.

Through the Alliance, Amprius aims to support Korean members with technical and commercial efforts, including joint business development and access to advanced technologies. These efforts are designed to strengthen Amprius’ supply chain and foster closer collaboration across the Alliance. Member companies are already collaborating with Amprius on SiCore battery cell production, electrode innovation, and equipment manufacturing, the company said.

“South Korea is home to some of the most advanced battery technologies and manufacturing capabilities in the world,” said Dr. Kang Sun, CEO of Amprius Technologies. “The establishment of the Amprius Korea Battery Alliance marks an important step in expanding Amprius’ global manufacturing footprint and advancing the commercialization of our high-performance silicon anode batteries.”

The company’s corporate headquarters is in Fremont, California, where it maintains an R&D lab and a MWh scale manufacturing facility for the fabrication of silicon anodes and cells.