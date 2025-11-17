Amber Group acquires majority stake in Shogini Technoarts

IL JIN Electronics India Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of India’s Amber Group, has entered into a definitive agreement for purchase of majority stake in Shogini Technoarts Pvt Ltd.

Shogini is a prominent manufacturer of PCBs ranging from single-sided, double-sided, multi-layered, metal clad and flex PCBs from its manufacturing facility based out of Pune in the Indian state of Maharashtra. The company provides PCB solutions across diverse applications such as automotive, defense, medical electronics, industrial electronics, power electronics, process control, telecommunication, computer peripheral and LED lighting, Amber said in a press release.

The partnership propels the Electronic Division’s vision to scale the PCB vertical and drive operational efficiency, while advancing localized manufacturing through backward integration to strengthen India’s PCB ecosystem.

“Shogini further strengthens the bare PCB vertical and Amber Group’s progression into a leading full-stack, backward-integrated EMS company,” said Jasbir Singh, Executive Chairman and CEO of Amber Group. “Together with Ascent Circuits’ existing facility, the upcoming new facility, and our strategic JV with Korea Circuit, we are laying a strong foundation to emerge as a leading PCB manufacturer in the country, offering comprehensive solutions across single sided, double-sided, multilayer, HDI, flex and semiconductor substrate PCBs.”