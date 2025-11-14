Toyota opens US battery plant, confirms $10 billion investment

Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) has confirmed an additional investment of up to 10 billion USD in the United States over the next five years.

In addition, Toyota held an opening ceremony for Toyota Battery Manufacturing, North Carolina (TBMNC). Now officially starting production, the facility was established in November 2021 as Toyota’s first in-house battery manufacturing company outside Japan.

TBMNC is Toyota’s 11th manufacturing facility in the US, representing an investment of nearly USD 14 billion and the creation of up to 5,100 new jobs, the Japanese automaker said.

In the US, it employs approximately 50,000 people and has been involved in the development and manufacturing of over 35 million vehicles across 11 manufacturing plants.

“Today’s launch of Toyota’s first US battery plant and additional US investment up to $10 billion marks a pivotal moment in our company’s history,” said Tetsuo Ogawa, president and chief executive officer, Toyota Motor North America. “Toyota is a pioneer in electrified vehicles, and the company’s significant manufacturing investment in the US and North Carolina further solidifies our commitment to team members, customers, dealers, communities, and suppliers.”

The new factory in North Carolina on a 1,850-acre site will be able to produce 30 GWh annually at full capacity and house 14 battery production lines for plug-in hybrids and full EVs, according to Reuters.