NCAB acquires Multi-Teknik in Sweden

The company had Net sales of approximately SEK 110 million (EUR 10 million) during the fiscal year 2024/25 with an EBITA of just below SEK 20 million (EUR 1.8 million). Multi-Teknik has a 50-year history that began with a PCB factory in Gothenburg; however, production was discontinued in 2008, and since then, the company has been a pure trading business.

Today, Multi-Teknik has 15 employees, of whom 8 are located in Gothenburg, 5 in China and 2 in Lithuania. The company has a strong position in western Sweden and is therefore a fine complement to NCAB, which has had a stronger position in other parts of Sweden. Customers are found in the Industrial, Automotive, Telecom and Medical sectors.

The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected to close in December 2025. The two former owners will remain for a transition period to ensure a smooth integration.

"We have been keeping our eyes on Multi-Teknik for a long time and are pleased to have completed this acquisition. The timing was now right for the owners to let the company enter a new phase. Multi-Teknik is known for its high quality and technical know-how and strengthens our position in the Swedish market," says Peter Kruk, CEO NCAB Group, in a press release.

The acquisition is expected to contribute positively to NCAB Group's earnings in 2026. Synergies are expected to arise in the areas of suppliers, payment terms and logistics. The purchase price amounts to SEK 141 million (EUR 12.88 million).