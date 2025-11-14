BTRY raises $5.7M to industrialize ultra-thin solid-state cells

Swiss battery start-up BTRY AG has raised USD 5.7 million in an oversubscribed seed round. The funds will accelerate the industrialization of its ultra-thin solid-state batteries — a new category of energy storage combining fast charging, extreme temperature stability, and intrinsic safety in one of the world’s thinnest formats. They power next-generation devices such as connected labels, wireless sensors, and wearables — applications where conventional batteries could not fit or endure.

The round was led by Redstone VC, a European deep-tech venture capital firm, with participation from Bloomhaus Ventures, Linear Capital, Kickfund, Kick Foundation, and the CustomCells founders Leopold König and Torge Thönnessen as new investors. Existing investors HTGF (High-Tech Gründerfonds) and Zürcher Kantonalbank (ZKB) renewed their commitment, BTRY said in a press release.

BTRY will use the funds to scale production to industrial roll-to-roll manufacturing, transforming its thin-film batteries into market-ready products. The company is now focusing on establishing its production set-up, advancing industrial processes, and securing offtake agreements for integration in next-generation devices, it said.

“The oversubscribed round confirms strong investor confidence from experienced deep-tech and industrial backers,” said Dr. Moritz Futscher, CEO and Co-Founder of BTRY AG. “Working closely with this international consortium will enable us to transform world-class research into a scalable product.”

“Potential customers are ready with their next-generation solutions, like active badges in logistics. What they need is a small, powerful, and safe battery — exactly what BTRY offers,” said Mohamed Foulser, Investment Director at Redstone VC. “We believe the company has not only the potential but the proof to set a new standard for high-performance energy storage and are excited to support its journey toward industrial scale.”