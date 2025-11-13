Wireless Mobility Automotive becomes 100% German-owned

The move aims to strengthen the company’s position as an independent Western supplier to the global automotive and connected vehicle industries. Wireless Mobility said the change aligns the company more closely with the US connected vehicle ecosystem and addresses the expectations of global OEMs and tier one suppliers.

“This step underlines our clear commitment to transparency, independence and European quality,” said Norbert Muhrer, CEO of Wireless Mobility, in a press release. “With German ownership, European engineering, and a global perspective, Wireless Mobility is ready to be the trusted Western supplier the industry has been waiting for.”

Wireless Mobility develops and manufactures cellular, automotive, smart, and short-range connectivity modules. The company operates research and development facilities in Germany, Italy, Serbia, and Malaysia.

