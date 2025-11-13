India launches first MWh-scale Vanadium Flow Battery

India’s largest and first MWh-scale Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) system of 3 MWh capacity has been inaugurated.

The project at NETRA — the R&D Centre of power generation firm NTPC at Greater Noida in the northern Uttar Pradesh state — is expected to boost long-duration energy storage (LDES) solutions in the country, enhancing renewable energy integration and grid resilience, the government said in a press release.

Vanadium Redox Flow Battery is a contemporary technology that has the potential to emerge as one of the alternatives for more traditional lithium ion-based batteries. The development of this advanced battery system will widen the pool of elements that can be sourced and used for making battery systems, the press release said.

Manohar Lal, Minister of Power and Housing & Urban Affairs, said India’s capabilities in innovation and technology are setting new benchmarks for sustainable development and energy transition.

India’s vanadium redox flow battery market valued at USD 70 million, is set to surge 12 per cent annually, driven by rising demand for long-duration energy storage for integrating renewables, according to Indian news agency PTI which quoted a report by Customized Energy Solutions (CES).