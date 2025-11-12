Zeiss opens new US quality excellence centre

The new centre is designed to strengthen manufacturing capabilities in the Northeast by providing access to advanced measurement technologies, local experts, and specialised training.

According to the company, the facility will offer demonstrations and proof-of-capability studies for Zeiss technologies, including automation systems, multisensor coordinate measuring machines, industrial microscopes, optical 3D scanners, and intelligent software solutions used across aerospace, automotive, medical, and other industries.

The Bloomfield location will also host training sessions and workshops aimed at closing the manufacturing skills gap through education, upskilling, and reskilling initiatives. Additional services include precision metrology, application engineering, and technical consultation.

"This expansion reflects our commitment to supporting manufacturers across the region with the technologies and expertise needed to drive precision, efficiency, and success in today's challenging manufacturing climate," said Hendrie Viktor, Vice President, Head of Sales at ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions North America, in a press release.

The 12,000 square-foot facility includes 6,050 square feet dedicated to advanced metrology technologies and software, providing an environment to gain hands-on experience.